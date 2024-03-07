Authorities searching for clues after Texas college student mysteriously disappears

Caleb Harris was last seen early Monday taking his dog out, his family said.

Authorities in Texas are searching for clues in the mysterious disappearance of a college student whose family said he went missing after taking his dog out earlier this week.

Caleb Harris, a student at Texas A &M University-Corpus Christi, was last seen in the early morning hours on Monday near his off-campus apartment complex, according to police.

His roommates were unable to locate him later Monday morning and his family reported him missing, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Caleb Harris is seen in an undated photo released by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Corpus Christi Police Department

Harris' father, Randy Harris, told ABC Corpus Christi affiliate KIII that his dog returned home but his son never did. He left behind his keys, wallet, and vehicle, police said. He did have his phone but it has since turned off, police said.

His father said there wasn't anything to lead them to believe the student was in any danger or planning to leave.

"There's just nothing there that would cause us to believe he was in any danger or leaving," Randy Harris told KIII. "He had actually ordered in his food for the next day for school."

There was a large law enforcement presence Wednesday in an area near where he was last seen. The Corpus Christi Police Department said a search party was "looking for any information that can help us find missing person Caleb Harris."

Corpus Christi Police Officer Antonio Contreras told KIII that Corpus Christi Police Academy cadets were helping search in fields and ditches "for anything."

"We have not found any clues, no new evidence," he told the station.

Authorities and volunteers search for missing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris in Corpus Christi, Texas, March 6, 2024. KIII

Contreras said they are also using drones to search nearby wetlands and a dive team to search canals in the area.

Ellee Carlisle, a friend of Harris, was among the volunteers who joined in the search effort on Wednesday.

"He means a lot to a lot of people," she told KIII. "I think that was very evident for how many people tried to share and get the word out, and how many people came to help out today to try to look for him."

Texas A &M University-Corpus Christi said in a statement Tuesday they were made aware of a missing person's report regarding Harris and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our utmost priority," the school said in a statement.

Harris is approximately 5'11" and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.