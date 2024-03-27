Baltimore bridge collapse missing: 2 construction workers from Guatemala unaccounted for, foreign ministry says

A 26- and 35-year-old from Guatemala are missing, the foreign ministry said.

Two of the construction workers who are missing after the Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore are from Guatemala, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Eight construction workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge plummeted into the frigid water as the bridge collapsed early Tuesday, officials said. Two were pulled from the water, including one who was hospitalized, according to officials.

Search-and-rescue efforts for the other six individuals were suspended Tuesday evening as operations shifted to a recovery phase, officials said.

A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as night falls on March 26, 2024, as seen from Sparrows Point, Md. Matt Rourke/AP

The two from Guatemala are a 26-year-old from San Luis, Petén, and a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, the country's foreign ministry said.

"The Consul General of Guatemala in Maryland was able to establish telephone communication with the brothers of the two missing Guatemalans," the ministry said in a statement posted in Spanish.

