Baltimore bridge collapse live updates: Desperate search after people, vehicles plunge into water
A container ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday.
A cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing a partial collapse.
Multiple vehicles plunged from the bridge at the time of the collapse, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Overnight work had been underway on the bridge and divers were searching for at least seven people in the water, the department said.
What to know about the collapse
A ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing a partial collapse and sending vehicles and people into the water, officials in Maryland said.
The container ship Dali, a Singapore-flagged vessel, struck the bridge at about 1:30 a.m., according to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking company.
Two people have been rescued from the water following the collapse, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said.
Cargo ship company says all crew members safe
The owners and managers of the cargo ship Dali, a Singapore-flagged vessel, said all crew members had been accounted for following the crash.
“All crew members, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries,” Synergy Marine Group said in a statement.
The company said the 22 crew members, including the pilots, were based in India.
The 984-foot ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd, the statement said.
The cause of the crash is “yet to be determined,” the statement said.
-ABC News’ Jenny Wagnon Courts, Laura Romero and Kevin Shalvey
White House 'closely monitoring' bridge collapse
The White House said early Tuesday it was "closely monitoring" the situation in Baltimore, where a cargo ship struck a major bridge.
"Our hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of this horrific incident," a White House official said.
There was no indication of "any nefarious intent," an official said.
The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue for those who remain unaccounted for as a result of the bridge collapse.
And senior White House officials have been in touch with the Maryland governor and Baltimore mayor to offer any federal assistance they need, the administration said.
-ABC News' Selina Wang and Molly Nagle
Secretary Buttigieg offers DOT support
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that he’s spoken with local officials to offer support.
“I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge,” he said. “Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."
-ABC News Molly Nagle
Governor declares state of emergency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
"We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore said in a statement.
-ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson