Baltimore police officer charged for viral beating caught on video

Baltimore police officer Arthur Williams, seen on video repeatedly punching a civilian, has been charged with first and second-degree assault, as well as misconduct of an officer, for the Aug. 11 incident, Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced at a press conference Tuesday.

"It is important that the community knows there is one standard of justice, no matter your sex, race religion, or occupation,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. "Police Officers are sworn to protect and serve and when that oath is taken for granted and an abuse of that power is evident, we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This is an integral part to rebuilding trust in our criminal justice system."

Williams resigned from the police department on Aug. 12.

Instagram/@otm.twinchin

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.