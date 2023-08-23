Bear euthanized after attacking 7-year-old boy in New York, authorities say

The boy did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, police said.

A bear was euthanized after it attacked a child in New York's Westchester County, according to law enforcement officials.

Westchester County emergency crews responded to alerts that a bear attacked a child on his property Tuesday morning in North Castle, New York, the North Castle Police Department said in a press release.

EMS workers from the Banksville Fire Department and Armonk Fire Department treated the child and then transported him to a local hospital, police said.

The 7-year-old boy was playing in his backyard with his sibling when the bear cub attacked him, according to ABC New York station WABC.

The child's parents were home at the time of the incident and administered aid to him, according to North Castle Police Department.

North Castle animal control responds to a bear attack at 75 Hickory Kingdom Road in Bedford, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023. Tania Savayan/The Journal News/USA Today

When officers arrived on the scene, the bear was still in the yard where the attack happened, authorities said.

The bear was still considered a danger to residents in the area, as well as first responders. Officers killed the bear on the scene, North Castle Police Department said.

"Our concern was he did not retreat, so, at one point, he did advance and when you have that many human beings, I would think that an animal of that kind would normally retreat and it did not," North Castle Police Department Chief Peter Simonsen said, according to WABC.

After it was euthanized, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation took the bear to the Westchester County Department of Health for testing, according to authorities.