Beloved Indiana police sergeant shot dead while responding to disturbance at hospital

A veteran Indiana sergeant was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a hospital early Monday, authorities said.

At about 12:50 a.m., Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and other officers responded to a disturbance at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, located near the Indiana-Kentucky border, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis said at a news conference.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Indiana, July 3, 2023, that involved a police officer. NewsNation

An altercation unfolded at the hospital between the officers and 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and shots were fired, Davis said.

Glenn and Hubert were shot in an exchange of gunfire and both died at the scene, Davis said.

Glenn had worked for the Perry County Sheriff's Office and the tight-knit Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years, Davis said.

"We've lost a dear colleague, dear friend," Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. "Sgt. Glenn, she's a cornerstone of our department. We're extremely heartbroken."

Lawalin praised the courage he said all officers displayed at the scene. He asked for the public's thoughts and prayers not only for law enforcement, but also for the family of the suspect.