Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's press conference on shooting

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium.
O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the press conference stage after Abbott described the need for more mental health programs in the state that he said might have headed off the massacre.
"This is on you," O'Rourke yelled, directing his comment at Abbott.
People on the stage began yelling back, telling O'Rourke to sit down and that this was no place for politics.
