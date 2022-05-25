Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's press conference on shooting

The former congressman shouted at Gov. Greg Abbott.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium.

O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the press conference stage after Abbott described the need for more mental health programs in the state that he said might have headed off the massacre.

"This is on you," O'Rourke yelled, directing his comment at Abbott.

People on the stage began yelling back, telling O'Rourke to sit down and that this was no place for politics.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke disrupts a press conference held by Governor Greg Abbott the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. Veronica Cardenas/Reuters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.