Bighorn Fire persists in Arizona, Father's Day forecast says severe weather in Plains The Bighorn fire was 40% contained Friday, but is now only 21% contained.

The wildfires in Arizona will continue over the weekend where the Bighorn Fire near Tucson is now only 21% contained after it was 40% contained on Friday.

At least 894 people have been deployed to combat the fire, which is 37,208 acres, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Conditions will remain dry and hot with winds up to 20 mph this weekend, which is cause for additional fire concerns.

Elsewhere in the Southwest, relative humidity values are expected to be in the single digits to low teens this weekend across the desert.

Soaring heat is also expected this weekend, with temperatures reaching the triple digits from central California all the way to central Texas.

In the Plains Saturday, a frontal boundary will drop and bring a severe weather threat from Nebraska to South Dakota. The main threats will be strong winds and large hail Saturday, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms are forecast to hit in the afternoon into the evening.

On Father's Day, there will be a greater risk for severe weather across the Plains.

The storms, which will range from Oklahoma to Iowa on Sunday, have the possibility to bring damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado to the region.

There will also be heavy rain in parts of the Plains this weekend with up to 4 inches falling in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas through late Sunday night