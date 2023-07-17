Bison gores tourist in Yellowstone National Park

Officials have been warning visitors not to get close to the animals.

A woman visiting Yellowstone National Park was hospitalized Monday after being gored by a bison, National Park Service officials said.

The unidentified 47-year-old tourist from Phoenix was walking with another person near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone when they saw two bison, according to NPS.

Officials said the two visitors turned around and tried to walk away, but one bison charged at them and gored the woman.

File image of Yellowstone National Park. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

"The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center," NPS said in a statement.

Park officials did not provide an update on the wounded tourist’s condition.

It was unknown how close the visitors were to the bison when it charged. The investigation is ongoing, according to the NPS.

This is the first reported bison attack against a park visitor since June 2022, the NPS said.

Last month, the NPS put out warnings following a string of human encounters with Yellowstone wildlife that were going viral on social media.

In one video posted in May, a woman was seen getting close to a bison and taking a selfie, which park officials said was dangerous given the animal's unpredictable movements and actions. The agency noted that bison can run three times faster than humans.

A bison and danger sign are seen in Yellowstone National Park. Jacob W. Frank/NPS

Visitors are advised to "stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves," NPS said.

"During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time," NPS said in a statement.