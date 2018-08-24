Black bear wanders around Colorado hotel lobby

Aug 24, 2018, 6:32 PM ET
PHOTO: A bear walks through the lobby of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., in a video posted to the hotels Facebook page on Aug. 23, 2018.PlayThe Stanley Hotel via Facebook
WATCH Black bear wanders around historic hotel lobby

An uninvited guest made its way into a hotel in Colorado yesterday.

A bear walked into the lobby of the Stanley Hotel on Wednesday, and was caught on camera by an employee.

(MORE: Bear attacks 10-year-old boy in Yellowstone National Park)

Video shows the bear standing on a table, and then making its way across the foyer.

PHOTO: The front of the Stanley Hotel is pictured on Jan .12, 2016 in Estes Park, Colo.Denver Post via Getty Images, FILE
The front of the Stanley Hotel is pictured on Jan .12, 2016 in Estes Park, Colo.

(MORE: Wildlife officials, vets 'optimistic' tilapia skin will heal bear cub severely burned in California fire)

“Late night visitor from the wildside visits our hotel lobby. We'll make an exception to the rule about jumping on the furniture,” the hotel wrote on Facebook.

(MORE: Bear Caught After Roaming Los Angeles College Campus)

The overnight desk employee who caught the bear on camera said it left the hotel shortly after it arrived, according to ABC affiliate KMGH.

The Stanley Hotel is famous for being the inspiration for the setting of the movie "The Shining."

Comments