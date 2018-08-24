An uninvited guest made its way into a hotel in Colorado yesterday.

A bear walked into the lobby of the Stanley Hotel on Wednesday, and was caught on camera by an employee.

Video shows the bear standing on a table, and then making its way across the foyer.

Denver Post via Getty Images, FILE

“Late night visitor from the wildside visits our hotel lobby. We'll make an exception to the rule about jumping on the furniture,” the hotel wrote on Facebook.

The overnight desk employee who caught the bear on camera said it left the hotel shortly after it arrived, according to ABC affiliate KMGH.

The Stanley Hotel is famous for being the inspiration for the setting of the movie "The Shining."