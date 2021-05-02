Boat accident off San Diego coast leaves 2 dead, nearly 2 dozen hospitalized

At least two people were killed after a boat capsized off the coast of San Diego on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place near Point Loma leading into San Diego Bay, according to Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the City of San Diego.

The boat carried 25 people, and 23 were transported to hospitals, Ysea told ABC News. Five of those victims needed CPR, and three were revived, officials said.

This happened in federal water jurisdiction, and federal officials will handle the investigation, according to Ysea. San Diego is assisting the federal authorities, he said.

Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital reported receiving eight patients from the incident, with injuries mostly coming from passengers hitting rocks in the ocean, a spokesperson said in a statement. Three of the patients from Sharp Grossmont Hospital are expected to be discharged, while the remaining patients were in stable condition, the hospital said.

A spokesperson for UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest said it also received eight patients, three of whom were trauma patients while the others were sent to the emergency department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.