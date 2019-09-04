Bodies of 33 killed in California dive-boat fire recovered, 1 person remains missing: Officials

Sep 4, 2019, 11:37 AM ET
PHOTO: A woman lights a candle in Santa Barbara Harbor at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Conception boat fire on Sept. 3, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Calif.PlayMario Tama/Getty Images
WATCH Captain of sister ship in California boat fire defends crew reputation

Search crews have recovered the bodies of 33 people who died when a chartered dive-boat caught and sank off the coast of Santa Barbara, officials said on Wednesday.

Interested in California Boat Fire?

Add California Boat Fire as an interest to stay up to date on the latest California Boat Fire news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
California Boat Fire
Add Interest

One passenger believed to have perished in the Labor Day disaster remains missing, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department said in a statement that 13 bodies were recovered Tuesday, a day after 20 bodies were pulled from the Pacific Ocean floor.

PHOTO: A woman lights a candle in Santa Barbara Harbor at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Conception boat fire on Sept. 3, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
A woman lights a candle in Santa Barbara Harbor at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Conception boat fire on Sept. 3, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"They have not yet been identified by the coroner, but our search shows that we have one remains outstanding," the statement reads. "The recovery continues for one outstanding human remains."

(MORE: Brother of boat fire victim speaks out: 'Cherish every moment, breath by breath')

As the search-and-recovery mission continued near the Channel Islands, about a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into what caused the calamity.

PHOTO: Authorities cart away evidence taken from the scuba boat Conception in Santa Barbara Harbor at the end of their second day searching for the remaining divers who were missing on Sept. 3, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Christian Monterrosa/AP
Authorities cart away evidence taken from the scuba boat Conception in Santa Barbara Harbor at the end of their second day searching for the remaining divers who were missing on Sept. 3, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"I am 100% confident that our investigators will determine the cause of this fire, why it occurred, how it occurred and what is needed to prevent it from happening again, absolutely," Jennifer Homendy, a member of the NTSB, said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

(MORE: 'You can only imagine the horror': 8 bodies found, 26 people missing after boat fire)

The recovery of the additional bodies came a day after the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the search-and-rescue mission has been suspended and has now become a search-and-recovery effort.

PHOTO: FBI investigators climb aboard the Vision, a sister vessel to the scuba boat Conception, to document its layout and learn more about the deadly pre-dawn fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019. Christian Monterrosa/AP
FBI investigators climb aboard the Vision, a sister vessel to the scuba boat Conception, to document its layout and learn more about the deadly pre-dawn fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019.

There were 39 people on board the 75-foot ship named the Conception when a fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. local time on Monday, officials said. Five crew members, including the captain, jumped overboard and were rescued by a nearby good Samaritan vessel, officials said.

The 34 people killed in the disaster were apparently asleep in the lower deck of the three-deck boat, officials said. When the fire broke out, flames apparently block the stairway leading to the upper decks and an escape hatch, trapping the victims, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Candles and a photograph sit among items in a makeshift memorial for victims of a fire aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel, the Conception, in Santa Barbara Harbor, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019. Andrew Cullen/New York Times via Redux
Candles and a photograph sit among items in a makeshift memorial for victims of a fire aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel, the Conception, in Santa Barbara Harbor, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019.

The captain of the boat, identified by colleagues as Jerry Boylan, and four crew members were on the top deck when the fire started and survived by jumping overboard, Brown said.

The boat had been chartered by Truth Aquatics in Santa Barbara and was on the last day of a three-day diving adventure trip off the Channel Islands when disaster struck, Brown said.