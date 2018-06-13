Body cam shows deputy save boy from choking

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy helped save a 3-year-old boy who was choking on a quarter he swallowed, an ABC affiliate reported.

Pottawatomie County Deputy William Wheeler noticed a woman asking for help at a local car wash on June 8, according to the Shawnee News-Star.

Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office via KOCO

The woman, later identified as Victoria Terrill, noticed her son, Chaz, was choking while they drove back from dinner, ABC Oklahoma City station KOCO said. She pulled over into the car wash parking lot to try to find help.

Terrill reportedly told the deputy she thought Chaz was choking on a sucker, so Wheeler tried to hit Chaz on the back to hopefully get the sucker out.

However, after Wheeler gave Chaz some swift swats to the back, a quarter popped out onto the ground.

Wheeler's efforts were captured on his body camera.