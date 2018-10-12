The body of a man who went missing while hiking in Oregon has been found

Oct 12, 2018, 2:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Clackamas County Sheriffs Office released this undated photo of David Lee Yaghmourian, a hiker who went missing on Mt. Hood, Oregon. His body was recovered on Oct. 11, 2018.PlayClackamas County Sheriff's Office
A body found Thursday on Mount Hood in Oregon has been identified as that of a hiker who went missing earlier this week.

David Yaghmourian’s body was found on Thursday morning at an elevation of about 8,300 feet by a climber who was summiting Mount Hood. The body was found about 3,000 feet outside of the official search area.

Yaghmourian’s body was transported down the mountain and later confirmed to be him. Police have notified his family.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office speculated in a statement that Yaghmourian might have died from hypothermia while trying to set up a tent to sleep.

PHOTO: The body of David Lee Yaghmourian, a 30-year-old, who went missing has been found found Oct 11, 2018 about 1.84 miles NE of Timberline Lodge, at an elevation of 8,270 feet at the top of White River Canyon. Clackamas County Sheriffs Office
The body of David Lee Yaghmourian, a 30-year-old, who went missing has been found found Oct 11, 2018 about 1.84 miles NE of Timberline Lodge, at an elevation of 8,270 feet at the top of White River Canyon.

“There are also early indications of an injury from a fall estimated at 30 feet,” they said in a statement.

Yaghmourian was reportedly hiking the Timberline Trail with a friend on Monday when he stopped to rest. His friend continued onward to the Timberline Lodge, where he waited for Yaghmourian, police said in the statement. Yaghmourian was last seen at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail before he went missing.

“At this writing, searchers believe the deceased may have missed a turn and headed up the mountain and was trying to find a way back down,” the statement said.

The search for Yaghmourian began on Monday at 5 p.m. and included several search and rescue teams, some with K-9 units.

The Clackamas County medical examiner is currently conducting an examination on his body.

