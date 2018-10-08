Officials search for man who went missing at Rocky Mountain National Park

Oct 8, 2018, 4:40 PM ET
PHOTO: High winds blow snow on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park on Jan. 22, 2018 in Estes Park, Colo.PlayDenver Post via Getty Images
Officials are searching for a 30-year-old man who went missing earlier this month at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Relatives of Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, first notified the Denver police department of his disappearance on Oct. 5.

Albert's rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead, park officials said in a statement.

“It is unknown what Albert’s planned destination or route was,” the statement said.

PHOTO: Ryan Albert, 30, of Marlton, N.J., went missing while hiking at Rocky Mountain National Park on Oct 4, 2018. His family contacted Denver police department after he was overdue to to check in. National Park Service
Ryan Albert, 30, of Marlton, N.J., went missing while hiking at Rocky Mountain National Park on Oct 4, 2018. His family contacted Denver police department after he was overdue to to check in.

Several rescue teams have been searching for Albert since Saturday. The weather, however, could derail search efforts; fog, cold temperatures and snow storms are forecast this week.

“The search teams have been met with extreme weather conditions, rime ice, verglas ice and pockets of deep snow in the higher elevation of the search area,” the statement said.

High winds blow snow on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park on Jan. 22, 2018 in Estes Park, Colo.

Park officials are asking anyone who has seen or been in contact with Albert in the Longs Peak area to call (970) 586-1204.

