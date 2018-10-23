A 13-year-old boy stabbed his teacher with an 8-inch butcher knife at his Georgia middle school on Monday, according to the principal.

The student was taken into custody after the incident in an eighth-grade language arts classroom at Trickum Middle School, Gwinnett County Public Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach told ABC News.

The assault began when the "student reportedly called the teacher over and then struck her in the chest area," the school's principal, Ryan Queen, said in a statement to parents.

The knife had been in the boy's backpack, Queen said.

As a school resource officer headed to the classroom, the boy "grabbed another student," said Queen.

The resource officer arrived and disarmed the boy, the principal said, and no students and no other staff members were hurt.

It "did not appear there was any issue between the student and the teacher previously," Roach said.

The school district is not publicly releasing the name or the condition of the teacher, and the boy's identity has also not been released, Roach said.

Classes are back in session Tuesday, but there will be additional counselors and police presence at the school, Queen said.

"We have never had a situation like this at our school and I know we all are concerned about this and the fact that one of our Trickum Middle family was hurt at the hands of a student is very upsetting," the principal said. "I ask that you keep our teacher who was injured in your thoughts and prayers."