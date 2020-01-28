Boy, 9, allegedly stabs sister, 5, multiple times, charged with attempted first-degree murder Her brother was discovered a short time later hiding in a maintenance shed.

A 9-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times.

Authorities in Ocala, Florida, responded to an apartment complex at around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles inside one of the units,” according to ABC News’ Orlando affiliate WFTV.

“Units are currently on scene at Berkeley Point Apartments working a stabbing investigation involving juveniles,” the Ocala Police Department confirmed on .

The Ocala Police Department arrived at the Berkeley Point Apartments in Ocala, Florida, after reports of a stabbing incident between two juveniles on Jan. 27, 2020. Ocala Police Department

Once police arrived they discovered a 5-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment where they lived but no sign of a suspect. The victim was allegedly alert and able to communicate with authorities when they found her, according to WFTV.

Her brother was discovered a short time later hiding close by in a maintenance shed.

The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she is currently being treated for stab wounds suffered in the incident.

“The juvenile suspect is in custody and juvenile victim has been air lifted to a nearby hospital,” Ocala authorities said in their statement. “The scene is currently blocked off and secured as a Major Crimes Detectives continue to process and interview.”

The 9-year-old boy was then arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to WFTV who cited a news release from the Ocala Police Department.

The condition of the 5-year-old girl is not immediately known.