The ex-boyfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Jenni Farley is under arrest after he allegedly attempted to extort her of $25,000 in exchange for not spilling personal secrets.

Thomas Lippolis, who dated Farley, known by her nickname "JWoww," about 10 years ago, allegedly called her publicist and demanded $25,000 on Monday or else he would go to the media with supposed unknown information about the reality star. The publicist went to the Toms River, New Jersey, police who immediately initiated an investigation.

Just two days after the call, Lippolis was arrested by Toms River police and charged with third-degree attempted extortion.

Lippolis briefly appeared on the original "Jersey Shore," though he wasn't a regular cast member.

It was unclear whether Lippolis has obtained an attorney.

Farley, 32, has been going through an acrimonious divorce with the father of her two children, Roger Mathews. She filed for divorce from Mathews in September after three years of marriage.

She applied for a temporary restraining order against Mathews on Dec. 14 after he came to her home in the early morning hours and she called authorities, according to the Toms River Police Department.

"While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements related to her pending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement," read a note posted on her Instagram account on Dec. 15. "Certain events transpired last night which lead (sic) Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statement and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading, and intentionally to cast Jenni in a negative light. She is proud to be a hard working parent who provides for her children."

Her only comment on Wednesday's arrest came in a statement to E!, in which she thanked the Toms River Police Department and wrote, "I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me."

The original "Jersey Shore" became a reality hit for MTV in December 2009 and ran for six seasons until December 2012. Farley appeared in a spinoff, titled "Snooki & JWoww," "Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore" and the 2018 reboot "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."