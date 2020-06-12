Bringing America Back: New cases are on the rise, forecasting the second wave and more Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Rising cases, hospitalizations and forecasting the second wave

New COVID-19 infections remain flat or are decreasing in most states, but in 14, they are growing. Hospitalizations are also on the rise in at least eight states. Arizona has seen a dramatic rise in both. One infectious disease epidemiologist attributed the increase to the state's loosening restrictions. Some public health experts fear that reopening may make the second wave of the pandemic worse than the first.

A patient is taken from an ambulance to the emergency room of a hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City during the 57-hour curfew, imposed to try to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus through the Navajo Nation, in Arizona on May 24, 2020. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus task force fades from view as Trump White House moves on

The same day that the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that people should avoid large gatherings, President Donald Trump announced new rallies. Coronavirus task force meetings have also decreased as the administration shifts its focus to the economy.

Senate GOP torn on expiring COVID-19 unemployment boosts

Some 43 million Americans have now filed for unemployment due to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic unemployment assistance program, which adds $600 a week on top of state unemployment benefits, is set to end July 31, and lawmakers are grappling with extending it.

Airbnb CEO: 'This isn't a lost travel season'

The travel industry, no surprise, has been especially hard-hit by the pandemic. But there are signs of it bouncing back, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told ABC News. Road trips, for one, are becoming especially popular.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.