Bringing America Back: Children vaccination rates down and more to know

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Child vaccinations down amid coronavirus fears

The COVID-19 pandemic might lead to mini epidemics of preventable diseases, health officials fear. As many as 20 states have seen a rapid decrease in the number of children getting routine vaccinations in recent months, an ABC News survey found.

A doctor gives a child a vaccination in an undated stock photo. STOCK/Getty Images

Small businesses struggle despite PPP funds

As businesses continue to face struggles during the pandemic, extending the Paycheck Protection Program loan period is "extremely critical," the executive director of the American Business Immigration Coalition told ABC News. Last week, a group of senators introduced a measure that would double the number of weeks small business owners have to spend their PPP loans. At the same time, some small business owners have been struggling to even get the loans in the first place.

In Mississippi, poverty and race determine survival

African Americans make up 37% of Mississippi's population, but account for 52% of COVID-19 deaths in the area. "It's not about differences in bodies or that African Americans have different kinds of susceptibilities biologically to the virus, but rather the ways in which African Americans have not been able to have the same access to health care," Harvard University's Evelynn Hammonds told ABC News.

COVID-19 takes aim at Chicago's Latino community

Latinos are also disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. In Illinois, 41% of the state's total infections have been Latino, though Latinos represent only 17% of the population.

Reopening a state that never really closed

Arkansas is one of only a handful of states that never issued a stay-at-home order. On Thursday, the state saw its largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

How to vacation safely amid the coronavirus pandemic

If you're tempted to take a vacation this summer after months of lockdown, here are some precautions you can take to reduce the chances of getting yourself or others sick.

