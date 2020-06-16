Bringing America Back: 'Coronavirus Carmageddon' predicted, FDA reversal on hydroxychloroquine and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Traffic expert warns of 'Coronavirus Carmageddon'

Rush hour commutes could triple in some cities, a traffic consultant told ABC News, if previous mass transit users start driving due to the pandemic.

Traffic moves on 2nd Avenue in the morning hours on March 15, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Public schools at risk over states' projected budget deficits

Many education budgets never fully recovered from the 2008 recession, and now they'll be hit again as states are expected to face an estimated $615 billion budget deficit over the next three years due to the coronavirus, according to a Washington, D.C., think tank.

Lawmakers worry about COVID-19 spread in Bureau of Prisons officers

Some Democratic lawmakers are questioning if the Bureau of Prisons tested officers for the novel coronavirus before and after deploying them to recent protests in Miami and Washington, D.C.

FDA revokes permission to treat COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine

The emergency permission that allowed hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine -- the anti-malarial drugs touted and self-administered by President Donald Trump -- to be distributed to states for use against COVID-19 will end, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

Oscars 2021 officially postponed 2 months due to COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus has impacted movie release dates, film festivals and now, the Oscars.

Quarantine's silver-lining: A renewed bond between fathers and children

"Our relationships have gotten so much stronger," Hashim Lafond, a father of four, told "Good Morning America" about his quarantine experience. He's not alone: A new preliminary study from Harvard has found that nearly 70% of dads are feeling closer to their kids.

