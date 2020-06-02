Bringing America Back: The coronavirus's toll on vulnerable populations, and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

In first federal count, over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes

Nursing homes have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus. Now, a federal tally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is examining its toll. The survey is also the first to include the number of nursing home staff killed in the outbreak, though it's been criticized over the fact that it does not include deaths from assisted living facilities.

A patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 17, 2020. John Minchillo/AP, FILE

High blood pressure may make coronavirus more dangerous

High blood pressure affects nearly half of Americans. One study found it was even more common among COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Researchers are trying to figure out why.

How safe are popular outdoor activities?

For those debating whether to go to the beach or outdoor bars this summer, experts have said it all comes down to how much risk you're willing to take.

Veterinarian on trying to care for pets, her staff and herself

In audio diaries, a New York City veterinarian shares how the coronavirus has directly impacted her and her community, and how she has continued to perform essential veterinary procedures during the pandemic.

