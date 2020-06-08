Bringing America Back: COVID-19 safety for couples and high-risk categories Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Minimizing conflict over COVID-19 safety as reopening begins

Conversations around the coronavirus have gotten "pretty heated," social psychology professor Paula Pietromonaco told ABC News. That is especially the case for couples, who might have different approaches in limiting risk as states reopen. Plus, one factor for high-risk categories to consider in COVID-19 precautions: eye protection.

David Del Puerto, right, cheers with his date Missy Croyl while watching a concert from their vehicle parked with social distancing in mind outside of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, June 4, 2020. Lm Otero/AP

COVID-19 impacts amplifying George Floyd protests

The coronavirus pandemic had already exacerbated systemic inequalities and tensions over access to healthy food, health care and public transportation in minority communities, before protesters took to the streets demanding equality in the wake of George Floyd's death. "We want institutional change. We want this whole system torn down," one protester told ABC News.

Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas see upticks in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles could be increasing in the wake of Memorial Day gatherings and the early wave of protests, an analysis by a testing company found. Houston and Dallas are also seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases amid protests.

Infrastructure report raises questions about return to classrooms

A new national report found that thousands of school buildings across the country could need critical repairs, as schools are already grappling with how to ensure students can safely return to the classroom this fall.

With protests and a pandemic, how will NY real estate survive?

New York's real estate market is reeling from the shutdown, with decreased listings and construction at a standstill. The protests have also halted deals. But the industry is already starting to adapt. "Buyers are now prioritizing private outdoor space, more living space and private amenities including home gyms, terraces and a separate office space," one Douglas Elliman agent told ABC News.

Basketball coaches coping with rimless park courts amid coronavirus

Thousands of coaches around the country forced to end their seasons abruptly due to the coronavirus are still struggling to find ways to coach without directly interacting with players.

Transit worker on her 'humbling' COVID-19 experience

Mia House has worked as an MTA bus driver for 11 years. In audio diaries she recorded, House leads us through her personal experience as a transportation worker during the COVID-19 crisis, and talks about her own bout with the virus.

