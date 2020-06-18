Bringing America Back: COVID-19 spreading among young people, Alabama hot spots and more Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

New data shows young people need to take social distancing seriously

In Florida, people under 18 are testing positive at nearly double the rate of state residents overall, state health data has found. California and Texas are also seeing rising cases, primarily among young adults, a sign that they could be spreading the virus among themselves. As Texas coronavirus cases increase, one judge has ruled that residents over 10 years old must wear face coverings if they can't stay 6 feet away from others in public.

With the relaxing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23, 2020. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

3 Alabama counties see jump in weekly cases

The COVID-19 crisis does not appear to be improving in Alabama, one leading health expert told ABC News. A FEMA memo also said that Montgomery, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties are all reporting their largest increase in weekly cases, and ICUs in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa are almost full.

Hospitals in 'dire need' of blood as elective surgeries restart

"This is a very challenging time for us, and hospitals are worried," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the Red Cross Blood Services.

How food producers are preparing for the 2nd wave of COVID-19

After seeing how COVID-19 first impacted supply chains, the makers of oat bars, crackers and other snacks are stocking up on ingredients.

100 days in 'hell': Cuomo on his pandemic performance

In an illuminating interview with "Good Morning America," Gov. Andrew Cuomo reflected on the first 100 days of New York's response to COVID-19.

As doctors brace for 2nd wave of COVID-19, they have a new approach

High-flow nasal cannula, a less intrusive form of oxygen delivery than ventilators, is showing promise in the treatment of COVID-19.

How I use my voice to report on coronavirus-related hate

Anchor Dion Lim on why she's sharing her personal experiences with xenophobia during the pandemic.

