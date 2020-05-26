Bringing America Back: Crowds gather despite social distancing calls Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Crowds pack Memorial Day hot spots despite COVID social distancing calls

As many states around the nation and beyond loosened restrictions, officials called for people to still maintain social distancing. However, that did not stop large crowds from gathering over Memorial Day weekend.

People visit Clearwater Beach on May 20, 2020 in Clearwater, Fla. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

New normal for medicine emerges as hospitals return to elective surgeries, non-COVID work

Recognizing that risks and restrictions will be remaining for some time, meanwhile, experts and doctors have been establishing new normals to provide health care.

What chefs are doing amid COVID pandemic

Fine dining chefs, too, have been rethinking how to provide their service for the new normal as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the dining industry.

Police officer on new challenges amid COVID-19

Police officers, too, are adapting their normals for the coronavirus outbreak. One officer in Oklahoma explained how she's changed her priorities -- and how the challenges she faces have changed -- amid the pandemic.

How to vacation safely amid the coronavirus pandemic

And if you are thinking about getting out on a vacation, here are some helpful tips about how to do it safely.

h3>What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.