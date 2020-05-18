Bringing America Back: The fate of nightlife and concerts, and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

The future of bars and nightlife after COVID-19

New York bars are looking at states and countries that have started to reopen to get a sense of where their industry might be headed. One area of interest? Expanded outdoor drinking. Musicians used to playing packed concerts and festivals are similarly trying to adapt, while hundreds of independent rock clubs are petitioning Congress for financial assistance so they can survive the pandemic. "We are in a business that is beyond low-margin, high-liability and high-risk," the president of the National Independent Venue Association told ABC News. "We're not just zero revenue, we're negative revenue."

People wearing masks walk past an recently reopened bar in the East Village amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 14, 2020, in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Contact tracers' nemeses: People who don't answer their phones

Screening an unknown number? It could be a contact tracer. Missed connections could delay efforts to quickly notify people who've been exposed to COVID-19 and limit the spread of the virus in areas easing restrictions, public health experts warn. As more than half of states begin to reopen their economies, an overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned about contracting the coronavirus, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll found.

As US begins reopening, nursing home residents remain on lockdown

Most, if not all, of the country's 15,000 nursing homes have not allowed outside visitors since early March. The closures may be particularly hard on residents with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Many nontraditional workers still waiting for unemployment

People who aren't able to file for traditional unemployment, like Uber drivers and barbers, might be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. But many who have applied are still waiting for relief: In 19 states, officials have either just started providing payments or still have yet to provide them, a state-by-state analysis by ABC News shows.

Toll of reopening may expand divide between 'haves' and 'have-nots'

Most Americans will experience some form of anxiety, fear or paranoia as they step back out into the world. That psychological toll will likely be greater for essential workers.

Virus putting future of state bills, grassroots efforts in jeopardy

Across the country, governments are on pause. In addition to bills being delayed, democracy is being diminished, advocates say.

How apps could change the workplace after crisis

As people return to the office, smartphone apps may be able to play a role in monitoring workplace surfaces, starting at the front door.

What summer camp might look like amid COVID-19

For an idea of how summer camp might play out this summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a three-part guide on opening camps. Camp directors are looking to the recommendations on screening and social distancing.

