Bringing America Back: Gearing up for summer travel and the fall semester Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Reopening in the fall an experiment for colleges and universities

In a survey of 780 colleges from the Chronicle of Higher Education, 67% are planning for in-person classes this fall, 6% online and 7% both. The remaining 20% are waiting to decide or considering a range of scenarios. One thing is for sure: University leaders will need to be flexible.

The campus of Georgetown University is seen nearly empty as classes were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, May 7, 2020 AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Airlines add summer flights as industry begins slow recovery

Americans are starting to fly again. After air travel "nearly stopped" in April, American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines all have begun adding more domestic flights as demand ticks upward.

Black-owned restaurant recovering after protest damage

The owners of Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine in St. Paul, Minnesota, are heartbroken after their restaurant was destroyed during a recent night of rioting over George Floyd's death. They'd stayed open during the pandemic, giving discounts and free meals to local families. Now, they're focused on rebuilding. "I've never felt this before, the mixed feelings that I have," one owner told ABC News.

Here's who's hiring amid COVID-19

Another 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the pandemic total to over 42 million. For some furloughed workers, they're turning to companies like Instacart for jobs in the meantime.

'Hundreds' wait to enter Las Vegas casinos

Las Vegas casinos reopened on Thursday with fewer people at gaming tables, more hand-washing stations and temperature checks. Hundreds of visitors, along with the resort workers, were game.

