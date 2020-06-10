Bringing America Back: A guide to COVID-19 vaccines, reopening schools safely and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

COVID-19 vaccines are being studied in clinical trials

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for COVID-19 yet, but the race is on to find a safe and effective one. Here's a guide to 10 coronavirus vaccines currently in clinical trials.

A scientist examines COVID-19 infected cells during research for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 20, 2020. Anton Vaganov/Reuters, FILE

Reopening America's K-12 schools: What are the risks?

On Wednesday, the Senate will hold a hearing on how to safely reopen K-12 schools in the United States. With more to learn about the coronavirus, reopening is risky, and the risks will differ depending on what region you live in, public health experts say.

Courts restart trials, struggle to adapt to COVID-19 precautions

As courts across the country begin to resume in-person hearings, one federal judge described the "terrible burden" of not being able to guarantee jurors' safety. Judges also fear the "nightmare scenario" of having to declare a mistrial if one juror tests positive for COVID-19.

Mail-in voting is hot during the pandemic, but are states ready?

One in five Americans voted by mail in 2016. Experts predict as many as half could do the same in 2020, as the interest in mail-in voting surges amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still, it's not without hurdles: Some Georgia voters who never received a vote-by-mail ballot faced long lines and delayed poll openings when they cast a ballot in-person in Tuesday's primary.

States reopened in May as the coronavirus death toll climbed past 100,000

By the first week of May, 10 states had begun lifting some restrictions, and by the end of the month, all had. "At this stage, it's pretty clear that Americans are over COVID. The problem is COVID is not done with us," Tom Bossert, a former homeland security advisor, told ABC News.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.