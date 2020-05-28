Bringing America Back: The impact of a pandemic from fashion to cars Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Will COVID-19 change fashion as we know it?

Less disposable income and wariness of store dressing rooms are just some of the factors affecting the retail industry. Several brick-and-mortar stores have already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Fast fashion, which is built to quickly adapt, may also be impacted.

A sales shelf with the heads of mannequins with face masks stands in front of a shop in Leipzig's city centre. Picture Alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

How the pandemic might change the car business for good

Automakers likely won't come out of the pandemic unscathed "If an automaker went into the pandemic in a weak situation, it will be difficult to survive or crawl your way out of it," Michelle Krebs, a Detroit-based executive analyst for Autotrader Group, told ABC News.

Several communities in the U.S. have reported spikes in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic. Jacksonville, Florida, is one of them. Jacksonville resident Chandler Cook was clean for over a year before dying of an accidental opioid overdose on April 21, his mother told "Good Morning America."

Is Sweden's pandemic approach a model for the future?

Sweden notably chose to stay open rather than institute a lockdown in response to the pandemic. The controversial approach may be one the rest of the world follows, one Swedish risk management consultant predicts.

Walt Disney World, SeaWorld propose opening dates

Walt Disney World has finalized a phased reopening for its parks. First up: Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.