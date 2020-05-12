Bringing America Back: The impact of warmer weather on COVID-19 and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Does warmer weather slow coronavirus?

New York and Texas reported their first COVID-19 cases within days of each other back in March, but as of Monday, New York had nearly 300,000 more cases than Texas. Other warm-weather states, like California and Florida, similarly do not have as widespread a coronavirus problem. Researchers believe the outside temperature may play a role in how aggressively the virus spreads.

New Yorkers in Prospect Park during nice weekend weather as social distancing guidelines remain in place to limit the spread of coronavirus on May 2, 2020 in New York City. Yana Paskova/Getty Images, FILE

Prisons, factories emerging as deadly coronavirus transit hubs

Proximity has quickly made prisons and factories like meat and poultry processing plants seem like "stationary cruise ships" when it comes to the latest coronavirus outbreaks. And experts expect the numbers to only get worse as testing increases.

VA health care workers sound alarm over hospital reopening plans

Last week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced its plan for reopening facilities regionally. But some health care workers at the government hospitals are concerned about a shortage of staff, PPE and tests.

White House now requiring masks in Trump's West Wing

After two staffers tested positive for the coronavirus last week, the White House is stepping up its social distancing. West Wing staff must now wear masks at all times and keep a six-foot distance during meetings, including ones with President Donald Trump.

Here's how hair salons are reopening amid COVID-19

For an idea of how hair salons will operate as states start to reopen, just look at Georgia. Since salons were allowed to open on April 27, new protocols in place have included temperature checks, sanitation stations for customers, discontinued blow-drying services, and no walk-ins.

When to expect more Clorox wipes at the store

Demand for Clorox wipes is up 500% over a year ago, which is no surprise to anyone who's had trouble finding the product on shelves. It'll be several more weeks before it gets better, too: The president of Clorox told "Good Morning America" Monday that the company expects to see improvement in inventory this summer.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.