Bringing America Back: LGBTQ businesses struggle in Pride Month, wealth gap during COVID-19 and more

Even in Pride Month, LGBTQ businesses struggle to survive

Some industries, like real estate, are starting to see a comeback during the pandemic. Normally, LGBTQ businesses, which span across industries, see a surge in business during Pride Month. But June has not been the boon it usually is.

How COVID-19 exacerbated America's wealth gap

At least 45 million people have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, between March 18 and June 17, the combined wealth of U.S. billionaires increased by $584 billion, according to an analysis by the Institute for Policy Studies.

Cities push back against governors' lax COVID-19 safeguards

Local leaders have expressed frustration with their governors' policies as coronavirus cases rise in Texas and Florida.

Latino communities suffer as some states see record number of cases

A recent study showed that, adjusted for age, the average Latino in the U.S. is 2 1/2 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the average white person. "The health system now still uses one size fits all. And that's not true," Dr. Jane L. Delgado, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, told ABC News.

US 'likely' to see shortage of pharmaceutical drugs: Report

A new federal intelligence report warned that the U.S. is already seeing drug and medical supply shortages due to strains on the supply chain caused by international shutdowns during the pandemic.

American joins United in plans to fill planes to capacity

Starting July 1, American is lifting its seating cap of 85%, allowing all middle seats to be filled as travelers start flying again.

Which US states require masks and which 4 don't at all?

Studies have proved the efficacy of masks, though facial covering requirements vary depending on where you live. Plus: ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton debunks three common myths about face masks.

Tips for dining out during the coronavirus pandemic

If you're wondering how to best dine out safely as restaurants resume dine-in service, we've got you covered.

