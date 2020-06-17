Bringing America Back: Nail salon safety during COVID-19, paused reopenings and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Nail salons are re-opening, here’s what to know to stay safe Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Staying safe in reopened nail salons

Nail salons are slowly starting to reopen, with states including Colorado, Texas and Georgia allowing for the businesses to resume service. New guidelines to keep employees and clients safe might include keeping stations 6 feet apart, keeping acrylic guard sets in place and using plastic chair coverings. Staff may also go through "COVID-19 employee training."

A worker wearing a protective mask and face shield gives a customer a manicure behind a plastic barrier at a nail salon in Syracuse, New York, June 15, 2020. Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Varied responses as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations increase

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended the second phase of the state's reopening plan due to a rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Miami also paused its reopening as Florida's new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Meanwhile, in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said "there is no reason right now to be alarmed" though the state saw record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Main Street Lending Program still misses the mark, critics say

The Federal Reserve's first foray into lending outside the banking industry since the Great Depression was finally up and running on Monday, but it is already facing criticism from Democratic lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Campaigning during the pandemic

Lockdown orders have limited in-person efforts to connect with potential voters, so those running for state and local races are relying on digital tools like Zoom calls and social media instead.

Amazon's new technology to help people social distance

Amazon is deploying hundreds of Distance Assistants to its warehouses and facilities. The technology uses sensors, a 50-inch monitor and a camera to help keep employees 6 feet apart.

