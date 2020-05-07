Bringing America Back: Plant-based boom during the pandemic, and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Supermarkets add more plant-based products to meet demand amid possible meat shortages

With meatpacking plants closed and grocery stores enforcing customer limits on meat products, plant-based alternatives are having a moment. Impossible Foods, for one, saw record grocery store sales in April, and is expanding brick-and-mortar and online retail to meet the increased demand.

Packages of "Impossible Foods" burgers and Beyond Meat made from plant-based substitutes for meat products for sale on Nov. 15, 2019 in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Airfares could rise 50% with onboard social distancing, industry group warns

If social distancing measures were to be enforced on flights, airfares could increase 43% to 54% this year, the International Air Transport Association predicts. To keep flying affordable, the industry trade group suggests face masks and temperature screenings for passengers and crew members, among other measures.

Historic New York City subway shutdown for cleaning deemed 'successful'

What manpower is needed to clean the entire New York City subway system? About 700 cleaners to clean each car at least once, and some 1,000 police officers to help remove homeless people from the stations. Of the 250 people removed during the first daily shutdown, 139 went into shelters or other programs, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Workers clean Grand Central station as the New York City subway system, the largest public transportation system in the nation is set for nightly cleaning due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, May 6, 2020 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Businesses, nursing homes seek liability protections as country reopens

It's the Wild West of legal liability, one expert said, as manufacturers, retail businesses and grocers advocate for "liability shields" in the next round of stimulus legislation. Hospitals and nursing homes are also advocating for more legal protections. Some businesses, including grocery stores, big-box retailers and meat processing plants, have already seen lawsuits from workers' advocates and families of workers who have died from COVID-19.

Mixed messages from leaders on masks has caused confusion for many

There is evidence that face masks work in limiting the spread of COVID-19, but with guidance varying from state to state and leaders slow to adapt to changing guidelines, their use isn't widespread. According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released last week, only 55% of Americans who left their homes in the last week said they wore a face mask or face covering.

