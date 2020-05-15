Bringing America Back: Protecting workers' safety and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

How factories are adjusting as states begin reopening in the wake of the coronavirus

How factories are adjusting as states begin reopening in the wake of the coronavirus

As businesses look to reopen, Democrats and advocates want more rules to protect workers

With no federal guidance on worker safety during the pandemic, Democrats and advocates are calling on the Occupational Safety and Health Association to enact an enforceable standard -- especially for hard-hit workers in meat-packing plants.

A worker wearing a protective face mask operates a forklift to move boxes of face shields ready for shipment at a Hasbro manufacturing facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Much-anticipated 'forgiveness' guidelines for PPP loans set to be unveiled

Employers who received the first round of Paycheck Protection Program loans are eagerly awaiting guidelines on loan forgiveness as the eight-week period within which they need to rehire employees is almost over. In other PPP news, five news organizations are suing the Small Business Administration to find out every company approved to receive a loan -- and how much they got.

Images of fuller flights amid COVID-19 pandemic renew calls for federal action

Lawmakers are renewing their push for the Department of Transportation to set a standard guideline for social distancing on aircraft as the number of travelers slowly starts to increase (resulting in viral images like the one from a United flight last weekend).

University of Arizona details plan for in-person learning in the fall

Testing, tracing and treating -- the University of Arizona gave ABC News a first look at how the school plans to return to in-person learning this fall.

​In a spray of fog, hopes for safer commutes and travels amid coronavirus

Technicians spraying a fog of mist on public surfaces like the New York City subway have become a common sight during the pandemic. The antimicrobial coatings could play a big role in the fight against the coronavirus.

Driver Kurt Busch hails NASCAR for taking steps to safely resume racing

When NASCAR resumes its racing season on Sunday, it'll do so without fans at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway. "The biggest disappointment is that our fans won’t be there with us," NASCAR driver Kurt Busch told ABC News.

Face masks? Gloves? Appointments? What gyms will look like amid COVID-19

Significantly smaller classes, temperature checks and masks required during vigorous workouts are just some of the measures you may encounter as gyms begin to reopen across the country.

