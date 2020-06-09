Bringing America Back: Reopening NYC, a Jersey Shore COVID-19 outbreak and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

NYC sees first signs of post-COVID-19 metropolis

Between 200,000 and 400,000 New Yorkers are going back to work this week as the city begins its phased reopening. Among the new changes: All subway commuters are required to wear a face covering.

Patrons wearing protective masks wait to enter a Chase bank location, June 8, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. After three bleak months, New York City will try to turn a page and begin reopening Monday after getting hit by the coronavirus. Frank Franklin II/AP

Satellite data suggest virus may have hit China earlier: Researchers

In light of new research, COVID-19 was likely brought to the U.S. by travelers from Wuhan long before it was detected, according to former acting Homeland Security undersecretary, and ABC News contributor, John Cohen.

Nearly 600 US health care workers have died of COVID-19

Lost on the Frontline, a project launched by The Guardian and KHN, aims to count, verify and memorialize every health care worker who dies during the pandemic.

12 COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey Shore gatherings: Officials

Health departments in two different states are monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 traced to Memorial Day weekend parties in a Jersey Shore county.

A quadriplegic black man's fight against coronavirus, racism

The death of George Floyd "crushed" Paul Amadeus Lane. Because of COVID-19, he can't attend the protests that have since followed. Still, he knows how to channel frustration, isolation and boredom into positive energy.

Teacher finds mentors for graduates through 'Adopt A Senior' initiative

Since COVID-19 has disrupted in-person graduations, a Philadelphia middle school teacher has launched a Facebook group that connects 2020 graduates with those who'd like to send encouraging tokens to students. In just over a month, more than 2,000 members have "adopted" seniors.

