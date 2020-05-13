Bringing America Back: The state of airport testing and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Coronavirus testing alone won't get people flying, experts say

COVID-19 testing is underway at several airports abroad, including in Dubai, Hong Kong and Austria. But aviation and public health experts say the logistics of administering tests in the U.S. are currently "unworkable" due to limited testing capacity and the lack of an industry safety standard. As a result, air travel will likely remain minimal until there is a vaccine, they predict.

A Delta airlines employee waits for passengers at an empty check-in counter in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., May 12, 2020. The airline industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of people flying having decreased by more than 90 percent since the beginning of March Andrew Caballero-reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats push to strengthen stimulus oversight

In the next round of coronavirus legislation, a group of Democrats would like to toughen the oversight of federal relief programs. The new bill, introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Chris Coons and Richard Blumenthal, would require companies to publicly report how they're using the funds.

Manufacturing workers adjust to new protocols, challenges

The manufacturing sector employs nearly 13 million people in the United States. It's a group that's been hit hard by the pandemic, as workers have been faced with a myriad of challenges, including new hygiene and safety protocols, supply shortages, factory closures and volatile product demand.

What the coronavirus means for beach season

The risk of contracting COVID-19 through water is low, according to the CDC. But experts are concerned that returning to beaches and pools might mean slackened social distancing, as doctors warn that the main mode of infection is still person-to-person transmission.

Test all nursing home residents and staff, Pence says

An ABC News analysis of state data found that nursing home fatalities make up 31% of the national COVID-19 death toll. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday called for widespread testing inside nursing care facilities to combat the spread. But officials are concerned about the lack of available tests required to screen every resident and staffer.

Retailers prepare to reopen with new safety measures

As states prepare to reopen, so are the nation's retailers. Face mask requirements for employees, staff wellness checks, limited occupancy, hand sanitizer stations and increased air ventilation are just some of the safety measures chains are implementing.

Want to be a contact tracer? Johns Hopkins offers a free course

New York's contact tracer pilot program is expected to train up to 17,000 tracers statewide. A free five-hour online course from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is one of the prerequisites for getting the gig -- and may serve as a tool for other states.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.