Bringing America Back: Trump says 'more death' likely as US reopens

'Possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens: Trump

In an exclusive interview with "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir in Arizona on Tuesday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that there might be more deaths from COVID-19 as the country reopens.

"It's possible there will be some because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is," Trump said. The president has argued for states to reopen amid historic job loss. When asked what he would say to the families who lost loved ones, Trump told Muir, "I want to say, 'I love you.' I want to say that we're doing everything we can."

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactures personal protective equipment in Phoenix, May 5, 2020. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Navajo community battling with limited resources

New Mexico Native Americans make up 5% of the state's population but 20% of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Sriram Shamasunder told "Nightline." Shamasunder is part of a University of California San Francisco team working with locals to help treat the Navajo community. The population faces challenges ranging from a lack of federal funding to no running water.

Some restaurateurs wary of reopening

Restaurateurs in Georgia, Texas and Florida have been given the green light to reopen their doors. Doing business now means following strict guidelines on sanitization and capacity. With states still battling the coronavirus, not everyone is firing up the kitchen yet as they weigh the risks.

Customers are served at Magnolia Pancake Haus in San Antonio, Texas, May 1, 2020. Christopher Lee/New York Times via Redux

Is a vaccine possible by New Year's Eve?

The White House has promised a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, an aggressive deadline given that the fastest a vaccine has ever been developed is four years. Experts in vaccine development say it is possible to have a vaccine by January -- if we're lucky.

Some 1.2 million Americans won't get stimulus checks because they're married to immigrants

More than a million American citizens who expected to receive a $1,200 stimulus check aren't because they filed taxes jointly with non-citizen spouses. Now, several federal lawsuits have been filed on behalf of some of them.

