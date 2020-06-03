Bringing America Back: Vaccine timelines, reducing COVID-19 transmission and more to know Get the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness.

Bringing America Back is an ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in economic recovery and medical preparedness amid the coronavirus pandemic. These stories delve into the key steps America is taking -- or needs to take. Stay on top of the latest developments regarding states' social distancing measures, advancements in the treatment of COVID-19 and more.

Studying physical distancing, masks and COVID-19 transmission

New research appears to back up public health experts' advice to socially distance -- and the farther the better. It also found that wearing a mask can reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to about 3% from roughly 17%.

A waiter wearing a mask and gloves delivers food to a table to customers seated at an outdoor patio at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, May 29, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

How 'flattening the curve' might affect the coronavirus vaccine timeline

Experts say Dr. Anthony Fauci's estimate of a vaccine by January 2021 could be pushed back if we see a dramatic drop off in new infections. Once there is a viable vaccine, it will also likely take longer for children to be vaccinated.

Black business owner in Atlanta recounts looting, police response

Zola Dias was preparing to reopen his fashion and sneaker shop after the coronavirus pandemic, but then he lost everything when the store was looted amid protests over the killing of George Floyd. "To me, it was a double shock," Dias told ABC News. "I cannot even speak."

COVID-19 has made food insecurity worse in Puerto Rico

Prior to the pandemic, the Food Bank of Puerto Rico served approximately 1 million pounds of food per month. Lately, that number has nearly doubled, to 1.9 million pounds.

