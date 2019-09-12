Brooklyn man charged with hate crime in attack on 63-year-old Jewish man

Sep 12, 2019, 7:00 PM ET
PHOTO: This photo of a bloodstained religious garment was posted to social media by Benny Friedman after his father-in-law, a Hasidic Jew, was attacked in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Aug. 27, 2019.PlayCourtesy Benny Friedman
WATCH Hate crime charges for man who attacked Jewish man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in connection to an attack on a 63-year-old Jewish man in a Brooklyn park, police said Thursday.

Interested in New York?

Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
New York
Add Interest

Oniel Gilbourne, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon following the Aug. 27 attack on the man, whose name was not released, according to the New York City Police Department. Gilbourne was hospitalized after his arrest, but police did not say why or where.

ABC News was unable to reach Gilbourne for comment. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney.

(MORE: Jewish Brooklyn man violently attacked in possible hate crime)

The man attacked was wearing a yarmulke when he was punched by the suspect, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told ABC News.

PHOTO: This photo of a bloodstained religious garment was posted to social media by Benny Friedman after his father-in-law, a Hasidic Jew, was attacked in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Aug. 27, 2019. Courtesy Benny Friedman
This photo of a bloodstained religious garment was posted to social media by Benny Friedman after his father-in-law, a Hasidic Jew, was attacked in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Aug. 27, 2019.

The victim's son-in-law said he heard the suspect "was yelling 'dirty Jew,' which makes it very painful."

"My father-in-law has a big beard. My father-in-law is very easily identifiable as a Hasidic Jew. My father-in-law speaks English with a very heavy Israeli accent," Benny Friedman, the son-in-law, said.

(MORE: Justice Department to seek death penalty against Tree of Life shooting suspect)

There was not a verbal or physical interaction between the two prior to the fight, police said.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital and has since been released. He suffered a laceration to his forehead and had his two front teeth knocked out. Friedman also said his father-in-law's nose was broken in two places and his leg was injured.

According to NYPD records, there have been 145 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints between Jan. 1 and Aug. 25 of this year throughout New York City. By comparison, there were 88 such complaints during the same time period in 2018.