Buffalo mass shooting suspect 'radicalized' by fringe social media: NY attorney general

A scathing report released Tuesday by the New York Attorney General's office slams dark web platforms for "radicalizing" the teenage suspect in the racially motivated Buffalo grocery store mass shooting that left 10 Black people dead.

State Attorney General Letitia James released the report, alleging several online platforms played roles in the May 14 mass shooting by radicalizing the suspect, Payton Gendron, as he consumed voluminous amounts of racist and violent content, and then by allowing him to broadcast the deadly attack.

The report found anonymous, largely unmoderated websites and platforms, like 4chan, allegedly influenced Gendron. It also said livestreaming platforms like Twitch were "weaponized" to publicize and encourage copycat attacks.

In this Sept. 21, 2022 file photo New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference in New York. Brittainy Newman/AP, FILE

"The tragic shooting in Buffalo exposed the real dangers of unmoderated online platforms that have become breeding grounds for white supremacy," James said in a statement accompanying the report's release. "Today I met with the victims' families to share the findings of this report. This report is further proof that online radicalization and extremism is a serious threat to our communities, especially communities of color."

The attorney general's findings came with a call for new legislation to address what James called "a lack of oversight, transparency, and accountability" she said allows hateful and extremist views to proliferate online.

"The anonymity offered by 4chan and platforms like it, and their refusal to moderate content in any meaningful way ensures that these platforms are and remain breeding grounds for racist hate speech and radicalization," the report said.

James' office examined several online platforms used by Gendron, including 4chan, 8kun, Reddit, Discord, Twitch and YouTube. Investigators also found graphic content of the Buffalo shooting or the suspect's manifesto on other online platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Rumble.

In this May 19, 2022, file photo, Payton Gendron is escorted in for a hearing at Erie County Court in Buffalo, NY. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

Gendron, according to the state attorney general's investigators, viewed on 4chan a brief clip of the 2019 mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. The report found the suspect's radicalization deepened through engagement with virulent racist and anti-Semitic content posted by users on 4chan.

The 19-year-old suspect is accused of planning the massacre for months -- including traveling to the Tops store on the predominantly Black East Side of Buffalo, a more than three-hour drive from his home -- to sketch the layout and count the number of Black people present, according to federal prosecutors.

James' report echoes evidence uncovered by federal and state investigators digging through Gendron's social media accounts.

"Gendron's motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks," federal prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint filed against the suspect in June.

The suspect, who is white, has been charged in federal and state courts with multiple counts of murder and hate crimes. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

During the Buffalo attack, Gendron allegedly livestreamed the mass shooting on Twitch.

A memorial for the supermarket shooting victims outside the Tops Friendly Market, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP

James' report found platforms like 4chan and Twitch lack oversight, transparency and accountability for allowing hateful and extremist views to proliferate online, leading to radicalization and violence.

When discussing its policy on such content, the report quoted a head 4chan moderator saying, "it's not even against the rules" because "the footage itself isn't illegal, any more than footage of any act of violence is illegal."

"In the absence of changes to the law, platforms like 4chan will not take meaningful action to prevent the proliferation of this kind of content on its site," the attorney general's report said.

James called for federal and state reforms to combat online extremism and violence, including state legislation that would penalize individuals who reshare or repost content showing violent acts and criminalize graphic images or videos created by a perpetrator of a homicide.

The attorney general is also recommending changes to Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act to increase accountability of online platforms and require companies take reasonable steps to prevent unlawful violent criminal content from appearing on their platforms.

Twitch issued a statement in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack, saying it stopped the gunman's live feed in two minutes.

"We take our responsibility to protect our community extremely seriously, and trust and safety is a major area of investment," Twitch said in its statement, adding it was continuously examining the Buffalo shooting and "sharing those learnings with our peers in the industry to support a safer internet overall."

In an updated statement released Sunday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said that as of Aug. 15 it identified more than 1,151 "militarized social movements" mostly associated with the far-right conspiracy group QAnon and removed about 4,200 pages, 20,800 groups, 200 events, 59,800 Facebook profiles and 8,900 Instagram accounts.

"We continue to strengthen our enforcement by identifying additional militarized social movements and new terms associated with QAnon," Meta said. "We’ll continue consulting experts to inform our strategy and will identify and remove content accordingly."

Discord also released a statement in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, saying, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families, and we will do everything we can to assist law enforcement in the investigation."