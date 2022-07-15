Buffalo supermarket, site of mass shooting, reopens

The Tops supermarket reopens about two months after the attack.

The supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where a deadly mass shooting occurred in May is officially reopening Friday after extensive renovations.

The Tops Friendly supermarket was closed for months as the site of an active law enforcement investigation into the shooting that killed 10 people and injured three more.

An 18-year-old white male, who has now been indicted on federal hate crime charges, allegedly opened fire in what authorities say was a racially motivated attack. All 10 of those who died were Black.

A makeshift memorial filled with flowers, photos and mementos outside the Tops Friendly Market, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The store was the scene of a mass shooting on May 14, 2022, in what is believed to be a racially-motivated attack. The market will reopen to the public on July 15 after extensive renovations to the building. John Normile/Getty Images

The store has undergone renovations in the aftermath of the attack, in which the suspected gunman fired more than 60 shots from a high-powered, AR-15-style rifle.

The Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue was a lifeline in the predominantly Black community. It served as the area’s lone grocery store, in a neighborhood struggling under years of historic segregation and divestment.

People work in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors, two months after the racist attack. Joshua Bessex/AP

“We understand the important role this store plays in this community and we are committed to reopening our Jefferson avenue location in the right way at the right time, with the best in class amenities that you see in all of our stores,” Tops Friendly Markets stated in a press release in late May.

On Thursday, Tops representatives and community leaders held a prayer service and a moment of silence to honor the victims, store workers and community members affected by the shooting.