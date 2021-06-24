Building partially collapses in Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have said 80 units are currently responding to the scene.

A building has partially collapsed in Miami and has prompted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to send 80 units to respond to the scene, according to a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the building, which is located at the intersection of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, to collapse.

Authorities have not yet given any information on potential casualties but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that they are receiving assistance from municipal fire departments and the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.