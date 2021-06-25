Biden approves Florida emergency declaration after Miami building collapse leaves 3 dead, 99 missing

President Joe Biden approved a Florida emergency declaration early Friday after a deadly building collapse left three dead and up to 99 missing.

A White House statement released at around 1 a.m. ET confirmed the president authorized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) "to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures..."

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources to alleviate the impacts of the emergency, the statement read. That includes "debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance."

The White House statement came just hours after a residential building in Miami-Dade County partially collapsed, killing at least three and leaving dozens trapped under mounds of rubble.

Authorities are investigating the collapse, and rescue efforts remain in effect.

So far, crews have rescued 35 people who were trapped in the building and two others from beneath the rubble, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.