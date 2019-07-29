A 17-year-old girl from Colorado is in stable condition after being gored by a bison while walking along a trail at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, according to park officials.

The teenager was a quarter-mile from the Halliday Well Trailhead Saturday morning when she encountered a bison herd, the park said in a news release Sunday.

Two bull bison that had been fighting with each other were standing on either side of the trail, about 20 feet from each other, as the teenager passed.

One bison charged the teenager from behind, goring her in the rear upper thigh and throwing her about 6 feet, according to Eileen Andes, the park's chief of interpretation and public affairs.

The teenager's hiking partner was walking ahead of her and waiting for her at the trailhead, Andes said. Another person in the area also witnessed the attack.

Park rangers and Billings County paramedics were called around 11 a.m. MDT and responded immediately. The visitor was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Bismarck, North Dakota, Andes said.

Andes told ABC News on Monday that this time of year -- mid-July to September -- is bison-mating season.

The female bison hang out in packs, Andes said, while the bull bison choose mates and wait for their female partners to be ready to do so. While they are waiting, the bull bison often have to fight off other bison from their mate, which most likely what was happening when the teenager was injured, she said.

Ron Magill, the communications director at Zoo Miami, told ABC News that male bison can be territorial.

"They tend to get aggressive toward anything they think is a threat to them, their territory or to their females. ... Male animals, especially adult male animals, are very unpredictable and very dangerous. And female animals, especially with babies are even more dangerous," Magill said.

While the rangers were tending to the injured teenager, they had to keep an eye out for other bison that were in the area, Andes said.

In its Sunday news release, park staff reminded visitors that bison are large, powerful and wild and that they can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans.

"Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards (the length of two full-sized buses) away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses," the park said. "National Parks are generally safe places and many people visit every year without incident, but visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards. National Park staff is happy to assist with trip planning and information is available at visitor centers and on individual park websites."

Last week, the National Park Service said in a release that a 9-year-old Florida girl had been injured after a bull bison ran toward her and "tossed her in the air" near Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park.

The girl's injuries were unclear but the park service said she'd been transferred to a medical clinic and later released.