Bumbling burglars butt-dial 911 on themselves, arrested after high-speed chase in Houston

Apr 28, 2019, 3:26 AM ET
PHOTO: This photo taken Nov. 23, 2017, shows holiday shoppers pouring into Best Buy to get an early start to the Black Friday sale at Chimney Rock Shopping Center, in Odessa, Texas.PlayJacob Ford/Odessa American via AP
A pair of bumbling burglars were arrested after apparently butt-dialing 911 while fleeing the scene of a burglary at a Best Buy near Houston early Saturday.

The men are alleged to have knocked off a Best Buy in Sugar Land, Texas, at about 3 a.m. While responding to an alarm at the store, dispatch received a 911 call in the area, Houston police said. But instead of a caller, they heard only background noise.

PHOTO: Houston police arrested two men in connection with the burglary of a Best Buy in Sugar Land, Texas, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after they accidentally called 911 on themselves. KTRK
Authorities said they pinged the cellphone, which was coming from a car traveling toward Houston from the suburban electronics store, and took off in pursuit.

"[He] somehow butt-dialed 911, they put it all together, officers were already en route to the alarm call when they got the other 911 call," a communications officer for the Houston Police Department told Houston ABC station KTRK.

The suspects led police on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, authorities said.

PHOTO: Houston police arrested two men in connection with the burglary of a Best Buy in Sugar Land, Texas, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after they accidentally called 911 on themselves. KTRK
The suspects bailed out of their truck in northeast Houston, but two of the three men were captured, police said. The third remains at large.

Authorities found stolen laptops and other electronics from Best Buy in the suspects' truck.

The same Best Buy in Sugar Land was the scene of a $200,000 robbery in March 2015.

