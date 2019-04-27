Police arrest 10-year-old boy after he leads them on pursuit in stolen car

More
Master Sgt. Gary Knight said the boy locked himself in the vehicle after becoming angry and driving off as his aunt was trying to get him to leave the car.
0:59 | 04/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police arrest 10-year-old boy after he leads them on pursuit in stolen car
Or shirt now all. Don't think you're right on a prayer group. What looked almost. Originates on. We wouldn't. What asks. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Master Sgt. Gary Knight said the boy locked himself in the vehicle after becoming angry and driving off as his aunt was trying to get him to leave the car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62674948","title":"Police arrest 10-year-old boy after he leads them on pursuit in stolen car","url":"/US/video/police-arrest-10-year-boy-leads-pursuit-stolen-62674948"}