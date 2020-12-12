2 businesses that lived through US history show American traditions One business is not a stranger to tough history, and this year was no exception.

One local business in Minnesota is no stranger to tough history, and this year was no exception. But the company has hired new workers to emphasize the importance of products made in America.

Faribault Woolen Mills of Faribault, Minnesota, was founded in 1865. The company has woven blankets for pioneers heading west, troops during both world wars and now for those enduring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's nothing better than sitting around a campfire, socially distant with a warm blanket around your shoulders, and lots of that kind of business has been coming our way this year," said chairman and CEO Paul Grangaard.

The company has hired 20 new workers this year to keep up with the demand. Grangaard stressed that the new hires show the importance of buying products made in the United States.

"'Made in America' is important," he said, "because we all know how much people have suffered in the economy and we're able to provide jobs here."

In Louisville, Kentucky, an American tradition is back in full swing. The Louisville Slugger baseball bats are back in production after a brief pause due to the pandemic.

"COVID caused us to stop making bats for a while, but with safety precautions in place, we're back at it and going strong," said an employee.

Since the company's founding 136 years ago, it has made more than 100 million bats and counting. Louisville Slugger said more than 3,000 bats are made every day with the thoughts "Made in America" in mind.

"Our logo proudly says Made in the USA," said Vice President for Corporate Communications Rick Redman.