Cal State Los Angeles protesters enter Student Services building, staff told to shelter in place

A "small number" of administrators were in the building, an official said.

Pro-Palestinian protestors at Cal State Los Angeles entered a campus building on Wednesday, taking over the first floor of the building, as "a small number" of administrators still inside were asked to shelter in place, campus officials said.

"I can confirm that there are still a small number of administrators in the building," said Erik Hollins, the school's spokesperson. "We are working through options to bring this fluid situation to the best resolution possible."

The offices in the Student Services Building includes much of the campus administration, including the eighth-floor office of the president, Berenecea Johnson Eanes. It was not immediately clear which staff members were in the building.

"We have asked building employees to shelter in place and other employees have been asked to leave the campus," Frost Hollins said.

Protesters had piled chairs and other objects in front of the doors at the Student Services Building, barricading the entrance, according to video from ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC. The administration building appeared to have been marked with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.