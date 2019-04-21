An LAPD officer was shot and injured while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

The officer, a gang officer in the Newton area, was conducting a traffic stop near Long Beach Avenue and 52nd Street when the driver got out and fled, according to the LAPD. The officer chased the suspect up to 150 yards before "another man appeared" and began shooting, police said.

Both the officer and that suspect were struck by gunfire, police said.

The ofcrs chased the man & after 100-150 yards another man appeared, armed with a firearm & there was an exchange of gunfire between an officer & suspect. Both the suspect & officer were struck & taken to local hospitals for medical treatment. The officer is in stable condition. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 21, 2019

The injured officer, who was not identified, was out of surgery by Sunday morning, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported. He is in stable condition, police said.

(KABC) California authorities are searching for a suspect after an LAPD officer was shot in South Los Angeles Saturday night. One suspect was shot and injured by police.

The condition of the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital, is unknown.

Police initially thought there were two occupants in the car that was stopped and set up a perimeter around the scene. They later discontinued the search after determining that the suspect who was injured, the one who appeared during the foot pursuit, was the one who shot the officer.

Investigators are still trying to identify the driver of the car.

The search for the driver was discontinued after investigators reviewed evidence which led them to believe the suspect who was shot was the one who shot the officer; although investigators are still trying to identify the driver, described as a male Black, 6’2”, 180 lbs. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 21, 2019

Additional information was not immediately available.