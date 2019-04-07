A police officer was shot in Los Angeles Sunday morning and transported to a hospital, police said.

The Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that one of its officers was shot, but there is still no word on the officer's condition.

"Officer down," the department tweeted. "We had an officer involved shooting at Rosecrans and Aviation."

Officer down. We had an officer involved shooting at Rosecrans and Aviation. Still working to secure the area we have possible 1 suspect detained. Media will be set up at 135 Aviation. — Hawthorne Police (@HawthornePD) April 7, 2019

"Still working to secure the area," it added. "We have possible 1 suspect detained."

The tweet added that the department expects to hold a news conference.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to ABC station KABC. Officials have not released the name of the officer, but one male suspect is in custody, according to the report.

The LA County Sheriff's Office warned people in a tweet to avoid the area of Rosencrans Ave and Aviation Boulevard.

Officers from the Hawthorne, Gardena, Culver City and Redondo Beach police departments all responded to the incident, according to KABC.

This a developing story. Please check back for updates.